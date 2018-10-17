Hate It Or Love It?! MTV Is Rebooting 3 Different Seasons Of ‘The Real World’ For Facebook Watch

The Real World Is Being Reimagined For Facebook Watch Next Year

MTV’s popular series The Real World is coming back, and it’s being “reimagined” with three brand new seasons that are all set to begin next year.

The trio of new seasons will be available for viewers exclusively via Facebook Watch, the streaming service that houses other series like Kim Kardashian’s You Kiddin’ Me and Ball in the Family. Mexico, Thailand, and the United States have been announced as the locations from which the original MTV mainstay will explore different themes like “friendship” and “social environments.”

“MTV’s The Real World helped to define a generation and created a new genre of television with a simple yet powerful idea of connecting people from wildly divergent backgrounds to find common ground on the issues that often divided them,” President of MTV Chris McCarthy said during the Facebook Watch presentation at MIPCOM 2018 in Cannes this week. “By partnering with Facebook Watch and BMP, we have the opportunity to impact culture and create a new genre of television all over again, while engaging the next generation of content consumers around the world.”

With Facebook, viewers are going to be given the chance to vote one housemate onto the show in addition to the pre-selected cast. The new episodes are set to begin rolling out in Spring of 2019. News of a digital reboot of The Real World initially broke back in June via Deadline.

This upcoming Real World return arrives during a particularly nostalgia-driven programming period for MTV in particular. Just earlier this week, it was announced that Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s son Brandon Thomas Lee had joined the cast of the Mischa Barton-starring revival of The Hills. The same network’s Jersey Shore revival is already being aired.

Will you be watching The Real World’s return?