Florida Crazies: White Soccer Mom Calls Cops On Black Father For Speaking To His Son

White Woman Calls Cops On Black Father For Talking To Soccer Player Son

Apparently, we as Black people can’t enjoy simple activities like watching our children play soccer without fear of having the police called on us.

According to ABCNews, some wilted, WASPy woman who works as a “field marshal”, whatever-the-f**k THAT is, alerted deputies to a Black man who was allegedly harrassing a referee.

Here’s what ACTUALLY happened. The referee made what was descibed as a bad call, the father ran out to tell his son not to worry about it and play ball. This Zimmerman-esque field heffa decided that she had to slather her mayo mindset all over the situation by intervening. The unidentified father told the field heffa that he wasn’t talking to the ref, but rather his son. The father even offered to rectify the situation on his own accord to avoid trouble.

“They had a bad call with my son and … I said, ‘Hey, the ref was right.’ She thought I was yelling at the ref. So, she came over and I was like, ‘No ma’am, I was yelling at my son. Nobody else,'” the father is heard telling deputies who responded to the scene.

This miserable bish STILL called the cops.

At this point another white woman, Ginger Williams, began filming the father’s interaction with the cops because she heard the field heffa utter the classic phrase that white women say when interacting with Black men: “I no longer feel safe due to your threatening behavior.”

Luckily, Williams and several other parents spoke to the cop to assure him that the field heffa was full of s#!t.

Ultimately the father was not detained and all was well. But imagine how far left this COULD have gone…