Ni**as On The Run EATIN: Fat Joe And Nore Enjoy Some Fine Dining At Craig’s In La La Land

Noreaga And Fat Joe Have A Dinner Out At Celeb Hot Spot Craig’s

Rappers Fat Joe and Noreaga were caught by the paparazzi leaving celebrity hotspot Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles Tuesday night. The New York natives (who both spend tons of time in Miami) enjoyed dinner at the West Coast restaurant with their ladies and friends.

Nore posted about the dinner on his Instagram. They were in great company, as actor Jeff Goldblum was also photographed at the restaurant.

Nore and his lady look to enjoy lots of hip-hop double dates. They were just with Faith Evans and Stevie J earlier this week!