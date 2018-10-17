Waste Her Time Champion: Diddy Officially Split From Cassie After 11 Years — And The Internet Is Inconsolable!

Diddy And Cassie Call It Quits, But Here’s Why Everyone Is In Their Feelings…

Reps for Cassie have confirmed with Love B. Scott that she and Diddy are officially DONE. Earlier today we shared a report from the same source that said Diddy had moved on with a 26-year-old model. Reportedly, a rep for Cassie simply stated, “they are indeed no longer together and haven’t been for months”, confirming the breakup.

Awww man. Diddy and Cassie were previously together for over 11 years, now folks are feeling sad that Cassie “wasted time”, and nearly half a decade not being claimed by her own boyfriend. On the other hand, folks feel like she had a sweet deal during their previous relationship.

Ironically this is by far the longest romantic relationship Diddy had with any woman.. But Cassie "wasted" 11yrs bcos she didn't achieve the pinnacle of any romantic relationship which is marriage https://t.co/mPptPzZp4N — L O A B I❕ (@osaxxx_) October 17, 2018

Naturally, lots of people feel connected to this breakup. This is the LONGEST relationship we know of Diddy having and also we’ve seen it blossom since Cassie dipped on Ryan Leslie after her first album and NEVER looked back.

