Toya Wright Warns Reginae About Her Rapper Boyfriend YFN Lucci And His Four Kids , “I Don’t Like It” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Toya Warns Regine About Dating Rappers On “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle”
We knew it was a matter of time before Toya sprinkled a little wisdom upon her doppelganger seed about dating rappers. Toya, who was famously married to Reginae’s dad Lil Wayne, tells her daughter straight — she doesn’t like her dating rapper YFN Lucci.
In a clip to preview their upcoming show “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle”, Toya addresses why Lucci might be too much for Reginae to handle. In part it’s because of his FOUR kids at just 27-years-old. According to Toya, that might be too much for 19-year-old Reginae to handle.
Do YOU agree with mama?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.