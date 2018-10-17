Toya Wright Warns Reginae About Her Rapper Boyfriend YFN Lucci And His Four Kids , “I Don’t Like It” [Video]

Toya Warns Regine About Dating Rappers On “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle”

We knew it was a matter of time before Toya sprinkled a little wisdom upon her doppelganger seed about dating rappers. Toya, who was famously married to Reginae’s dad Lil Wayne, tells her daughter straight — she doesn’t like her dating rapper YFN Lucci.

In a clip to preview their upcoming show “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle”, Toya addresses why Lucci might be too much for Reginae to handle. In part it’s because of his FOUR kids at just 27-years-old. According to Toya, that might be too much for 19-year-old Reginae to handle.

Do YOU agree with mama?