Miss Me With The BS: Barack Obama Doesn’t Have Time For These 7 Excuses For Not Voting [Video]

Barack Obama Doesn’t Have Time For These 7 Excuses For Not Voting

Barack Obama wants, no, NEEDS you to vote and he’s not trying to hear any backtalk.

The President got with the folks from ATTN to read off the list of excuses that he’s not trying to hear when it comes to casting a ballot in not only this upcoming midterm-election but ALL elections.

Take a look below.

Have you checked to make sure you’re registered? Have you found your polling location? ARE YOU GOING TO VOTE?!?!?