Laid By Lira: Baby Haired Baddie Lira Galore Releasing Line Of Edge Control Products

Hold on to your frontals…

Lira Galore Releasing Edge Control

A popular model is tapping into her entrepreneurial side. Lira Galore’s giving her “Galore girls” what they want; edge control products so they too can be “Laid By Lira.”

The 25-year-old is releasing edge control, edge tamer, an edge brush and edge scarf.

According to an official press release, the products will range in price from $4.99 to $35.99 for the whole kit.

Lira recently held auditions in Atlanta to recruit models for her plentiful edges product. She also showed video of the warehouse where her products are being stocked.

Lira definitely knows her market, she is a baby-haired baddie and no one can say that her edges are sparse.

Do YOU want to lay your edges like Lira???

Take another look at “Laid By Lira” and bountiful edges having Lira Galore on the flip.