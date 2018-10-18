LHHATL’s Tommie Lee Back In Jail…This Time For Smashing Her Daughter’s Head Into A Middle School Locker
Tommie Lee has yet another mug shot to add to her collection. However this time, it’s for a seemingly abusive altercation with her own daughter.
According to WSB, Tommie, whose real name is Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, was taken in by Cobb County Police and charged with felony aggravated assault, simple battery, first-degree child cruelty and disruption of public schools after reportedly shoving her daughter’s head into a locker among other violent acts at Griffin Middle School in Smyrna, GA.
It remains unclear what exactly Tommie was doing at the school, or what other actions also led to her arrest. She reportedly posted $27,000 bond on Wednesday morning and is back home awaiting her hearing now.
SMH. Tommie notably has a short temper, which is likely why she’s been arrested nearly 40 times at this point. We really wonder what made her turn on her own daughter AT SCHOOL though…
