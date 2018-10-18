#BlackInkCrew: Tati Being Scared To Ask Sky For Permission To Let Teddy Smash Her Cakes To Smithereens Has Twitter Bringing All The Petty
- By Bossip Staff
Tati Asks Sky For Teddy’s Man Meats
Sky is not one to mess with. She will spazz out on anyone at any time. So when Tati wanted to get up with Teddy and let him smash those cakes, she knew she had to let Sky know so nobody’s sew-in gets ripped off. But Tati didn’t have that cordial energy for Jadah, though?
Anyway, Tati decided she needed to clear things up with Sky and ask to make sure she could get with Teddy. How would the loose canon respond? Would she spazz? Would she cut someone? Would she throw a punch?
Hit the flip to see and enjoy the comedy of the whole situation.
