BlackInkCrew: Tati Being Scared To Ask Sky For Permission To Let Teddy Smash Her Cakes To Smithereens Has Twitter Bringing All The Petty

Tati Asks Sky For Teddy’s Man Meats

Sky is not one to mess with. She will spazz out on anyone at any time. So when Tati wanted to get up with Teddy and let him smash those cakes, she knew she had to let Sky know so nobody’s sew-in gets ripped off. But Tati didn’t have that cordial energy for Jadah, though?

Anyway, Tati decided she needed to clear things up with Sky and ask to make sure she could get with Teddy. How would the loose canon respond? Would she spazz? Would she cut someone? Would she throw a punch?

Why Sky said she passed on the royal ish that comes with dealing with Teddy to Tati she should have took that as a warning #BlackInkCrew — J PhD Candidate (@dreamcatch27) October 18, 2018

