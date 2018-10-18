Makeup Sorcery Savant Deelishis Shows Off Her Ageless Assets In Atlanta

- By Bossip Staff
Deelishis Spotted In Atlanta

Deelishis hit the ATL streets this week looking badder than ever. The reality star spent some time with Bossip, but before that, she showed off a new look courtesy of Damienne Flagler of Missy Hair Boutique.

 

If Deelishis is looking super slimmy trimmy to you, it’s because she’s adamant about Body Complete RX. According to Dee while she’s admittedly had a tummy tuck she uses the detox system to “maintain her investment.”

According to the star it’s why she’s gone from looking like this…

to this.

So there’s this amazing product called @bodycompleterx that has kept me maintained for almost 11 SOLID months and I haven’t looked back… A little history back in 2015-16 I decided I no longer wanted stretch marks since I had such a nice figure, so I went to a butcher oops excuse me surgeon in Texas who not only took my stretch marks away but my self confidence as well after leaving me with permanent scars on my tummy, belly button and my breast. Not to mention he liposuction the top area of my backside (I guess he thought my natural juices were too juicy 🤷🏻‍♀️… who tf knows) but what’s NATURAL will return on its on regardless of surgery! With that being said I was secretly depressed and yes I eventually gained my juicy booty weight lol but I also gained juicy arms, legs and a double chin. I never really had a stomach but I noticed I was thicker than I preferred and it showed when I couldn’t fit into my favorite jeans. Moving forward with a lot of private encouragement and a will to be happy I came into the knowledge of @bodycompleterx and it HONESTLY has helped me with no surgeries needed! I can’t stress enough how happy I am with my results and this DEELISHIS BACKSIDE 🙆🏻‍♀️🤣🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼… I love you guys for reading and supporting me 🙏🏼💋😘😘😘😘 SWIPE & ENJOY

Well damn!

Can you believe she’s 40???

See more supremely stacked and still fine Deelishis on the flip.

    Fucking wit me you gone fuck around and #FNL 💋

