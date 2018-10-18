Makeup Sorcery Savant Deelishis Shows Off Her Ageless Assets In Atlanta
Deelishis Spotted In Atlanta
Deelishis hit the ATL streets this week looking badder than ever. The reality star spent some time with Bossip, but before that, she showed off a new look courtesy of Damienne Flagler of Missy Hair Boutique.
How y’all like it? Took her right out her comfort zone Unit installed by me on @iamsodeelishis Custom unit from @missyhairboutique Snapchat: Gregariousgucci #citygirls #TagAFriend #Atlanta #FullLace #AtlantaStylist #Wig #Hairline #BackHairline #CustomizedHairline #Missyhairboutique #missyhairboutiqueatl #damienneflagler #DenineDefined #atlantahairstylist #saintpatricksday #brazil #NoLaceNoCase #whatlace #atlhair #atl #philllybesthair #phillyhairstylist #phillyhair #phillystylist #nickiminaj
If Deelishis is looking super slimmy trimmy to you, it’s because she’s adamant about Body Complete RX. According to Dee while she’s admittedly had a tummy tuck she uses the detox system to “maintain her investment.”
According to the star it’s why she’s gone from looking like this…
to this.
So there’s this amazing product called @bodycompleterx that has kept me maintained for almost 11 SOLID months and I haven’t looked back… A little history back in 2015-16 I decided I no longer wanted stretch marks since I had such a nice figure, so I went to a butcher oops excuse me surgeon in Texas who not only took my stretch marks away but my self confidence as well after leaving me with permanent scars on my tummy, belly button and my breast. Not to mention he liposuction the top area of my backside (I guess he thought my natural juices were too juicy 🤷🏻♀️… who tf knows) but what’s NATURAL will return on its on regardless of surgery! With that being said I was secretly depressed and yes I eventually gained my juicy booty weight lol but I also gained juicy arms, legs and a double chin. I never really had a stomach but I noticed I was thicker than I preferred and it showed when I couldn’t fit into my favorite jeans. Moving forward with a lot of private encouragement and a will to be happy I came into the knowledge of @bodycompleterx and it HONESTLY has helped me with no surgeries needed! I can’t stress enough how happy I am with my results and this DEELISHIS BACKSIDE 🙆🏻♀️🤣🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼… I love you guys for reading and supporting me 🙏🏼💋😘😘😘😘 SWIPE & ENJOY
Well damn!
Can you believe she’s 40???
See more supremely stacked and still fine Deelishis on the flip.
And NO, for the last time she wants you to know that she didn’t knife up her face. Deelishis is a makeup sorcery savant who’s been gracious enough to share her nose contour routine.
Happy Friday LADIES TAG A FRIEND 👸🏽🤳🏼🏃🏻♀️SWIPE ⬅️ I’m no pro but I like sharing • Quick contouring tip • using a chocolate brow pencil, powder foundation compact, mascara, a small contouring brush & lip gloss 🤷🏻♀️things we carry regularly👜… from 1 woman on the go who likes to look good to several others!!! #GoodVibes #MUA #MakeUp #MakeNice #MakeFriends #MakeBabies #MakeMoney 🙌🏼
We see you Deelishis!
Deelishis recently participated in Kandi’s Sex Dungeon party.
People used to praise my shape on the left and I was known for being “THICK” but after truly realizing that wasn’t the style of thick that I was comfortable with I set out on my journey to change the narrative and now my New definition of “THICK” is displayed to the right and I am perfectly fine with it! I look good and I feel even better! YOU CAN DO IT TOO BABIES! All it took was a little willpower and @bodycompleterx 💪🏼🙌🏼💋
