Makeup Sorcery Savant Deelishis Shows Off Her Ageless Assets In Atlanta

Deelishis Spotted In Atlanta

Deelishis hit the ATL streets this week looking badder than ever. The reality star spent some time with Bossip, but before that, she showed off a new look courtesy of Damienne Flagler of Missy Hair Boutique.

If Deelishis is looking super slimmy trimmy to you, it’s because she’s adamant about Body Complete RX. According to Dee while she’s admittedly had a tummy tuck she uses the detox system to “maintain her investment.”

According to the star it’s why she’s gone from looking like this…

to this.

Well damn!

Can you believe she’s 40???

