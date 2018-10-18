How Did We Get Here: A History Of Diddy And Cassie’s Rocky Road To Finally Breaking Up For Good

Diddy And Cassie’s Road To Breakup

Diddy and Cassie have been together for years and it seemed like they’d be together forever even if they never officially tie the knot. Well, it appears like that was just a dream as it’s been confirmed that their relationship is done for. Damn, after all these years, too. That’s crazy and sad at the same damn time. So how in the hell did we get here?

Well, they started having some serious issues a few years ago and, well, just sit back, relax and let us take you on a trip through memory lane at the messy moments, rumors and break ups that led to this moment.