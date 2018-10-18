Congrats! Skylar Diggins Announces That She Has A Gut Full Of Husband Daniel Smith
Skylar Diggins Pregnant With First Child
Skylar Diggins is about to become a first time mommy! The beautiful baller took to Instagram last night to share the first photo of her developing seed.
As we reported previously, Skylar jumped the broom with her longtime boyfriend Daniel Smith last year and it looks like the newlywed couple wasted NO time not pulling out.
View this post on Instagram
Daniel, I really could write a book…. First, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! I love you more than I can put into words! You’re so intelligent, kind, patient, loving, selfless. You’re my rock and my protector. God really took His time when He created you! I’m so proud to be your wife! I get to wake up everyday as the happiest woman in the world because I have YOU! Have a great day honey, can’t wait to celebrate your day! 😍💋❤️
We have no doubt that this child will be gifted athletically AND aesthetically. Congratulations!
Flip the page to see a few reasons why Skylar is instant MILF status.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.