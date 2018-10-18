Congrats! Skylar Diggins Announces That She Has A Gut Full Of Husband Daniel Smith

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Skylar Diggins Pregnant With First Child

Skylar Diggins is about to become a first time mommy! The beautiful baller took to Instagram last night to share the first photo of her developing seed.

Can’t wait to meet you!.. ❤️

As we reported previously, Skylar jumped the broom with her longtime boyfriend Daniel Smith last year and it looks like the newlywed couple wasted NO time not pulling out.

We have no doubt that this child will be gifted athletically AND aesthetically. Congratulations!

4|29|17 #losdos #toinfinity

Flip the page to see a few reasons why Skylar is instant MILF status.

Everybody’s got a role in life….

