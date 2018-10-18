Have A Cry: Watch An Entire Elementary School Celebrate Their Uplifting Black Custodian Mr. Eugene
- By Bossip Staff
Custodian Honored By Elementary School In Viral Video
Here’s something you don’t see everyday, a celebration of the people who work valuable and unglamorous jobs to make our surroundings pleasant to live and work in.
The staff at Moody Elementary School in Alabama came together on National Custodian’s Day to ensure that “Mr. Eugene” felt the love.
We suggest grabbing a couple tissues right quick before you press play.
*snorts and dries eyes*
