Have A Cry: Watch An Entire Elementary School Celebrate Their Uplifting Black Custodian Mr. Eugene

Custodian Honored By Elementary School In Viral Video

Here’s something you don’t see everyday, a celebration of the people who work valuable and unglamorous jobs to make our surroundings pleasant to live and work in.

The staff at Moody Elementary School in Alabama came together on National Custodian’s Day to ensure that “Mr. Eugene” felt the love.

We suggest grabbing a couple tissues right quick before you press play.

This elementary school surprised their ‘superhero’ custodian with an appreciation party — and his reaction is overwhelming 😭 pic.twitter.com/X0Sn7m9ftO — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 16, 2018

*snorts and dries eyes*