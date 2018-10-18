It’s A Wrap! Netflix Announces ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Cancellation After Season 7

It’s a wraaaaaaap!

“Orange Is The New Black” Cancelled After Season 7

Sad news today for fans of a popular Netflix series.

“Orange Is The New Black” is coming to a close after six seasons. The news comes from the OITNB cast themselves who put out a sentimental video announcing that the season’s upcoming seventh season will be the last.

“Seven years, been a hell of a ride!” said Dascha Palanco in the video. “I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the family that we have created together,” said Uzo Aduba.

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

Vice President of Original Content for Netflix Cindy Holland has released a statement on OITNB’s cancellation saying;

“During production of Season 1, everyone involved with Orange Is The New Black felt like we knew a special secret we couldn’t wait to share with the world. Since then, we have laughed, cried, raged, and roared with the women of Litchfield, and every moment spent with them felt like borrowed time — too good to last forever.” “We will be sad to say goodbye but we will definitely be going out on a high. We are grateful to Jenji Kohan and her groundbreaking vision; to her supremely talented team of writers and producers; and to a once-in-a-lifetime cast and crew for creating a truly special work of art that has inspired conversations and connected audiences around the world.”

Season 7 will premiere in summer 2019.

We can’t say we’re really surprised that OITNB’s wrapping up, it lost some of its steam after season 4 when Poussey was killed.

It definitely was a game changer for Netflix though, did you know that it’s the first series to score Emmy nominations in both comedy and drama categories? Not only that, its Netflix’s most-watched series EVER and season one racked up 12 Emmy nominations.

Will you miss “Orange Is The New Black”???