Fire Him, Please: “Catholic” Pharmacist Refused To Give Medicine To Mom Suffering Miscarriage Of Twins

Pharmacist Refuses Medicine To Complete A Miscarriage Because He’s “Catholic”

A Michigan woman says she was left devastated when a pharmacist refused to give her a prescription to complete a miscarriage because of his religious beliefs. According to a Daily Mail report, Rachel Peterson, 35, lost twins she was pregnant with back in July and through the grief, she was prescribed misoprostol to rid her uterus of fetal tissue and prevent a potentially dangerous infection. Welp, when Peterson arrived to the Meijer pharmacy in Petoskey, Michigan, when she was met with a pharmacist who denied her the medication. He also refused to transfer her prescription to another pharmacy.

The grieving mother then pleaded, explaining to the man that she had just had a miscarriage of twins. In response he told her he though she was lying! Smh.

According to Daily Mail, Meijer spokeswoman Christina Fecher said: ‘We recognize the right of a pharmacist to abstain from filling a prescription based on his or her religious beliefs, but the pharmacist is required to have another Meijer pharmacist fill the prescription or, if no other pharmacist is available at that time, to transfer the script to another pharmacy convenient to the customer.’

Fecher did not comment on whether any disciplinary action has been taken against the pharmacist.