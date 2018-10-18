Watch A Spooky Demon Heffa Terrorize Kids In The New “Curse of La Llorona” Trailer
- By Bossip Staff
New La Llorona Trailer
Mexican folklore legend La Llorona (aka the weeping woman) is the ghost of a grieving woman who lost her children and cries while looking for them but ummm she isn’t the friendly kind of ghost and does terrible things to anyone who hears her. Yea, that heffa scary and wastes no time before doing evil in this spooky teaser trailer.
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over La Llorona on the flip.
The Curse of La Llorona scares its way into theaters April 19th 2019.
