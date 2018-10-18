Pure Comedy: Craig Robinson & Aubrey Plaza Answer The Web’s Most Searched Questions [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Aubrey Plaza and Craig Robinson Answer Questions With WIRED
The stars from An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, Aubrey Plaza and Craig Robinson, sat down together with WIRED for an Autocomplete Interview, where they answer the internet’s most searched questions about themselves.
Some of the most pressing questions include, “Is Aubrey Plaza single?” “Was Craig Robinson on Friends?” Find out those answers and more by checking out the video below.
