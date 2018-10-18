Regina Hall Talks About Meeting Tupac Shakur And Wanting Him

BOSSIP editors recently attended a special screening of “The Hate U Give” in Atlanta and we can’t stress enough the importance of this film. We promise it’s one of the best and most important films to be released this year. “The Hate U Give” is based on the YA novel of the same name by writer Angie Thomas. The book has been a huge bestseller both in the U.S. and all around the world, but it’s also faced a lot of controversy with people attempting to ban the book. It hasn’t stopped sales though. The title comes from Tupac’s famed THUGLIFE philosophy — The Hate You Give Little Infants F’s Everybody, so we asked cast members Regina Hall and Algee Smith, author Angie Thomas and director George Tillman Jr. about Tupac’s legacy. Regina got REALLY candid with her answer. Watch it below:

Hit the flip for answers from George, Algee and Angie