Regina Hall Talks About Meeting Tupac Shakur And Wanting Him
BOSSIP editors recently attended a special screening of “The Hate U Give” in Atlanta and we can’t stress enough the importance of this film. We promise it’s one of the best and most important films to be released this year. “The Hate U Give” is based on the YA novel of the same name by writer Angie Thomas. The book has been a huge bestseller both in the U.S. and all around the world, but it’s also faced a lot of controversy with people attempting to ban the book. It hasn’t stopped sales though. The title comes from Tupac’s famed THUGLIFE philosophy — The Hate You Give Little Infants F’s Everybody, so we asked cast members Regina Hall and Algee Smith, author Angie Thomas and director George Tillman Jr. about Tupac’s legacy. Regina got REALLY candid with her answer. Watch it below:
Hit the flip for answers from George, Algee and Angie
Angie Thomas talks about kids in Germany knowing about Tupac. Algee Smith says the Tupac aspect was one of the first things he connected with about the film. Angie also recently posted about getting permission from Tupac’s estate for the headline.
View this post on Instagram
Should I address this? Probably not. But I want my sis to know that I love her regardless. Did we get permission from Pac’s estate? Yes. I even got the blessing of two of the Outlawz. I wrote this book from my heart, and I’m sorry that some of my folks are so hurt that they’d attack first. I’m on your side, I swear. I love you. I love us. (Removed sis’s name since I love her too much to have anyone attack her on my behalf)
Should I address this? Probably not. But I want my sis to know that I love her regardless. Did we get permission from Pac’s estate? Yes. I even got the blessing of two of the Outlawz. I wrote this book from my heart, and I’m sorry that some of my folks are so hurt that they’d attack first. I’m on your side, I swear. I love you. I love us. (Removed sis’s name since I love her too much to have anyone attack her on my behalf)
We love Angie’s spirit — she’s so sweet, riiiight?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.