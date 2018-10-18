Hype Woman: Christina Milian Encourages Karrueche To Drag Wendy Williams On VH1’s ‘Safe Word’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Christina Milian Pushes Karrueche To Trash Wendy Williams On ‘Safe Word’
Things got a lil’ tense on VH1’s Safe Word when Karrueche Tran was challenged to post an Instagram story making amends with Wendy Williams after the two had a not-so-nice interview on her show.
Christina Milian is clearly not with the s#!ts, check it out.
We can’t possibly imagine Karrueche playing nice with Mrs. P-body, but we’ll have to tune in to see if we’re right.
