Hustle In Brooklyn: Darnell Sends His Fiancee Home To Argue With His Side Chick In Public? [Video + Premiere Photos]

#HustleInBK Darnell And Danielle Fight Over His Secret Fiancee

Have you been watching BET’s new reality series “Hustle In Brooklyn”? The show popped off right after the BET Hip Hop Awards and it seems to be taking reality back to its roots. These are real folks (non-celebrities), who seem to really be sifting through everyday NYC bull to get to their dreams.

During the first episode, however, a shady cast member named Darnell proposed to his baby mama, cute right? Welp, his unofficial “girlfriend” found out and things got HEATED. Press play to see the clip.

Danielle had ALL THE TIME to press Darnell about his engagement. Read ya man, sis! Did you see the mess that went down on #HustleInBK? Watch the full episode NOW! – https://t.co/lA0NawIqug pic.twitter.com/KuBD205YzB — BET (@BET) October 18, 2018

Do you feel sorry for Danielle? She seems fine to us, as she was seen on the scene (in snakeskin) at a “Hustle In Brooklyn” viewing party, where fellow cast member Alicia Gooding and rapper Casanova celebrated the show’s premiere.