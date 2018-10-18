Tia Mowry To Star With Loretta Devine In Netflix Comedy Featuring An All-Black Writer’s Room

Tia Mowry To Star In New Netflix Comedy Series With Loretta Devine

Tia Mowry and Loretta Devine are set to star in the upcoming series Family Reunion, a multi-generational, multi-camera comedy series exclusively for Netflix.

The streaming network has given a 20-episode order to the project, which was created and executive produced by Meg DeLoatch and directed by Eric Dean Seaton. The series has just started production in Los Angeles and co-stars Anthony Alabi along with child actors Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. “CJ” Wright and Jordyn Raya James.

The new African American family sitcom is going to be written entirely by Black writers, and stars Mowry as Cocoa McKellan, a “free spirited, fun, conscious mother” from Seattle. When she and her former football-playing husband Moz and their four children travel from their home in the big city to the small town of Columbus, Georgia for the McKellan Family Reunion, they get acquainted with an extended family they didn’t even realize they were missing. Loretta Devine plays the role of a loving but strict matriarch of the family, M’Dear.

Anthony Alabi plays Mowry’s husband, and the McKellan children are as follows: Jackson as 14-year old Jade, Russell-Bailey as 12-year old Shaka, Wright as 10-year old Mazzi, and James as 8-year old Ami.

Melissa Cobb, VP of Kids and Family at Netflix commented on the series saying, “We look forward to bringing families together to enjoy the hilarious and heartwarming stories of this multi-generational American family living together and discovering the importance of connecting with their roots.” She continued, “Meg DeLoatch has created a warm, funny and memorable extended family that we believe will resonate with audiences around the world and she has assembled an incredibly talented all-black writers room to authentically portray these characters and their journey.”

“I’m so excited to return to television, especially working with Netflix, and I can’t wait for everyone to see Family Reunion,” said Mowry about the series. “I know my fans are going to love it!”

That’s not the only project she has in the works, either. Mowry is also set to star in back-to-back Christmas movies this coming holiday season, My Christmas Inn on Lifetime and A Gingerbread Romance on Hallmark. She will also be in the feature Indivisible and currently stars in the Kin Community online series Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix.

Devine is excited about the series as well, saying, “I am so blessed to be part of this new and exciting moment in time that will touch and bring laughter, smiles, and joy to everyone who sees it.”

Will you be watching?!