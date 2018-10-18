Disintegrated Drawls: Maxwell Unloads Velvety Visuals For “Shame” Music Video
- By Bossip Staff
The Singer Celebrates Black Beauty
Two years after his last album blackSUMMERS’night, Maxwell is once again conjuring steamy bedroom bangers for the masses.
The smooth singer is celebrating “the lay” in the most intimate way possible with his new song “Shame.”
The visuals for the track are even more stunning with beautiful women of all chocolaty shades basking in their ambiance. Check out the gorgeous clip for yourself above!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.