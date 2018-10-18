“My Teeth Hurt!” Watch Pam Grier Explain How Orgasms Are Different At The Tender Age Of 69

Actress Pam Grier Talks Long Orgasms & More In Latest Interview

At 69, Pam Grier is still fabolous and getting it in to the point that odd body parts ache.

The famed actress hit The Wendy Williams Show last week to talk about what she’s been up to these days and why she ended things with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Richard Pryor back in the day. Before she left, she randomly mentioned that orgasms are much longer at her age—and now, in a quick chat with Page Six, Grier goes into more detail.

“When you’re younger your orgasms are quicker and you can have [them] more frequently, but as you get older they last longer,” she began. Later Grier adds, “I think the longest one I’ve had was hours and it made my teeth hurt. I’ll never do that again. It was painful! I thought they were gonna have to use a defibrillator.”

Elsewhere in the clip, she insists she wouldn’t swing the other way for any of the actresses she’s kissed:

“I’m too similar and when I kissed Janine in The L Word, and Kelly, there were no bells. There wasn’t attraction. And kissing them was just like kissing my dog, one of my German Shepherds.”

She adds she’d like to have sex in her barn, but she’s “afraid my horses might laugh.” Watch below…we wonder if everyone’s teeth hurt at that age or if it’s just a Pam thing? Chime in.