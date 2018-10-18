Out & About: Winnie Harlow, Chloe Sevigny, A$AP Ferg & More Fete Virgil Abloh And Moët & Chandon At Luxe Dinner

Moët & Chandon And Virgil Abloh Host Star-Studded Dinner To Celebrate Bottle Launch

Fashion darling Virgil Abloh was the man of the hour at a celeb-packed dinner to celebrate his bottle collaboration with Moët & Chandon.

The Moet champagne and rose were flowing at the private bash Oct. 16 at the New Museum on the Lower East Side of NYC, where attendees celebrated Abloh’s new bottle design with Moet – first partnership with a liquor brand. Guests including model Emily Rajakowski and socialite Hannah Bronfman enjoyed a luxe multi-course dinner before heading to the nearly Public Hotel for a top secret after party.

BOSSIP spotted Winnie Harlow, actress Chloe Sevigny, Va$htie and Victoria’s Secret models Elsa Hosk and Jasmine Tookes, Va$htie in the glamorous crowd.

The star-studded gathering seemed to wow even Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director.

“One thing that I would highlight, which is especially cool, is the gathering of people,” Abloh told the guests. “This room has a great subsection of New York City that I love and the backdrop and community that makes my work exciting.”

Harlow, dressed in a leotard over a Fendi coat, looked incredible as she sat at the dinner table,, while her table mate ASAP Ferg hugged and cuddled his partner Renell and Emily Rajakowski posed up a storm downstairs.

Abloh collaborated with Moët & Chandon to redesign its iconic Nectar Imperial Rosé bottle. The partnership, “Moët & Chandon ℅ Virgil Abloh,” features custom bottles with Abloh’s trademark “Do Not Drop” lettering in an all-white design over the normally gold bottle.

Hit the flip for more pics from the event: