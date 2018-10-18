Young Music Mogul: Tyler, The Creator Signs A First-Look Deal With Sony Pictures Television

Tyler, The Creator Just Inked A Deal With Sony Pictures Television

Tyler, The Creator always has something interesting in the works, and this time, it’s a new deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Tyler and his producing collaborator Lionel Boyce’s first-look deal with Sony will include the development of potential television and “digital properties” projects. The deal is said to include both scripted and unscripted creations.

“Sony Pictures Television has been a hub for great television for many decades and we’re excited to be a part of a place where we will have the resources to develop new ideas,” said Boyce, with Tyler adding: “Tacos are great with bar-b-que sauce, I’m excited” in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television, told THR, “To be partnering with the creative genius of Tyler, the Creator and Lionel Boyce is a dream come true for us as we’ve long been fans of their work. Tyler’s unconventional ingenuity is unparalleled, and we are excited about the prospect of what we can create together.”

Any additional details on the deal have not yet been announced regarding how many shows will be developed or when any of them are set to premiere.

Though Tyler is most widely known and loved for his music, he’s definitely no stranger to the television game. Most recently, the Odd Future mastermind had his series Nuts + Bolts on Viceland. Tyler’s previous television projects include Adult Swim’s Loiter Squad and The Jellies, which premiered last year and features the voice talents like Earl Skakel, AJ Johnson, Phil LaMarr, Kilo Kish, and more.

The Los Angeles native is really on his way to becoming one of the most multi-talented people in the industry, with successes all across the board. Next month, Tyler’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival hits his hometown.