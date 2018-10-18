2 Timezzz: Tommie Lee Arrested Twice In 24 Hours, This Time For Stalking Her Own Daughter 

‘LHH’ Star Tommie Lee Arrested TWICE In 24 Hours

Tommie Lee just added another mugshot to her unprecedented collection. The Love & Hip Hop star was arrested AGAIN on Wednesday night for stalking her daughter — just 24 hours after she allegedly slammed the child into a school locker.

On Tuesday, Lee, whose real name is Atasha Jefferson, was booked for battery, aggravated assault and child cruelty after cops say she went off on one of her daughters at the child’s middle school in Cobb County, GA.

TMZ reports:

Tommie posted a $27k bond and was released Wednesday morning at 4:40 AM — but she was also slapped with a court order to stay away from the daughter. Apparently, she just couldn’t stick with that program. She violated the order by making contact with her daughter within 3 hours of getting out of jail.

FIRST APPEARANCE: Attasha Jefferson, also known as Tommie Lee from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta violated the terms or her release by going back to her house and seeing her daughter after being charged with aggravated assault against her daughter. Her next court appearance is Nov. 6. pic.twitter.com/K0SBrXXvYg — Alexa Liacko FOX 5 (@AlexaLiackoFOX5) October 18, 2018

Tommie is currently being held without bail and due back in court on November 6th. Lawwd.