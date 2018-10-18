Not So Fast! Did Diddy REALLY 11-Years Cancel Cassie For A 26-Year-Old Model?

Did Diddy Breakup With Cassie To Date Jocelyn Chew?

Remember when we told you that a rep for Cassie confirmed that she and Diddy are “no longer together and haven’t been for months” after 11 years of dating???

Well, more details are surfacing including news about Diddy’s alleged new “official girl” Jocelyn Chew.

According to PEOPLE who spoke with a source, Cassie and Diddy’s decision to split was “amicable and they remain friends.” Not only that, it’s freeing up time for Cassie to get to the studio.

“Cassie is going to focus on her music and acting career,” the source adds.

Post-breakup album coming or nah?

PEOPLE also adds that Diddy’s NOT coupled up with 26-year-old model Jocelyn and he’s “currently single.”

Suuuuuure thing, Diddy.

Neither he nor Cassie have spoken on their split.

Diddy’s still posting his motivational messages…

and Cassie’s just busy being fine.

Since they’re both allegedly single do YOU think they’ll reconcile??? It’s hard to imagine them moving on.