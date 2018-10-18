F The Police: 12-Year-Old Rapper Lil’ C-Note Manhandled For Promoting Music In Atlanta Mall

Corey J Arrested And Manhandled For Promoting Music At Mall

You might not know Lil C-Note’s (aka Corey J) music, but you have likely seen his most recent encounter with police floating down your Instagram or Twitter timeline. Corey is known for his appearance on “Ellen” where his personality and talent were on full display for America.

Corey was passing out CD’s at Cumberland Mall in an Atlanta-area suburb when he was accosted by a police officer who wanted to show off how big and bad he was by manhandling a lil’ boy.

It is said that on October 6, C-Note was given a criminal trespass warning for selling CDs without permission.

It should come as no surprise that the Cobb County Police Department is standing squarely behind their man.

Not only that, the department blames Corey’s aunt for the officer’s reaction because she allegedly physically attacked him. The family has retained a lawyer to dispute the charges against Corey and his mother.

“We believe the officer was careless in the handling of this young boy. He is only 12 years old. At the time of the arrest, there was no probable cause that my client had committed a crime. In fact, the officer detained Corey while attempting to find probable cause,” the statement read. “We believe with adequate training that this case could’ve been resolved with [Corey J.] leaving Cumberland Mall without being escorted out in handcuffs.”

If you’re a cop who can’t civilly handle a 12-year-old then you’re not a cop.