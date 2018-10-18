F The Police: 12-Year-Old Rapper Lil’ C-Note Manhandled For Promoting Music In Atlanta Mall
Corey J Arrested And Manhandled For Promoting Music At Mall
You might not know Lil C-Note’s (aka Corey J) music, but you have likely seen his most recent encounter with police floating down your Instagram or Twitter timeline. Corey is known for his appearance on “Ellen” where his personality and talent were on full display for America.
View this post on Instagram
It’s jusssss like this! When God is blessing you🙏🏾 Tha Devil🧛🏾♂️ is always rite around tha corner to seek & destroy. Tha fact that he snatched me & was trying to drag me around like I’m sum criminal that’s stealing, robbing or killing or sum is #Crazy. But tha worst part is he trying to charging me with a #felony putting my hands on a #PoliceOfficer he say I tried to brake his fingers, he say I cussed him & he say I pushed him! Where in this video do it show I did anything but tell him I know my rights & then when he proceeded to try and drag me my auntie stepped in & got in between us to get tha #Police off me, cause he was treating me like uh lil rag dog he can sling around…. All #Police is not bad, a lot are good friends of mines. But it’s some of you that do not deserve to be in a #PoliceUniform & this guy is clearly 1!!! Right is Right / Wrong is Wrong!! #CobbCounty #Police We must get to tha bottom of this… I’m just a kid out here standing for tha right & Motivating other kids in a positive way. Why try to destroy & bring me down!?!?🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️
Corey was passing out CD’s at Cumberland Mall in an Atlanta-area suburb when he was accosted by a police officer who wanted to show off how big and bad he was by manhandling a lil’ boy.
View this post on Instagram
I just want the #truth to be told, and not a false story that paints me to be some #disrespectful 12 year old kid. I am a #positive #rolemodel for kids around the world, that help teach kids to always chase your #dreams no matter what #NeverGiveUp💪🏾 I just want the truth to be told. #ThisMyLife #MyImage❤️💯 I don’t hate the #police and would never tell stories to bring down any #policeofficer. Why try and do this to me!?🤷🏾♂️ I #NeverBeenDisrespectful
It is said that on October 6, C-Note was given a criminal trespass warning for selling CDs without permission.
It should come as no surprise that the Cobb County Police Department is standing squarely behind their man.
Not only that, the department blames Corey’s aunt for the officer’s reaction because she allegedly physically attacked him. The family has retained a lawyer to dispute the charges against Corey and his mother.
“We believe the officer was careless in the handling of this young boy. He is only 12 years old. At the time of the arrest, there was no probable cause that my client had committed a crime. In fact, the officer detained Corey while attempting to find probable cause,” the statement read. “We believe with adequate training that this case could’ve been resolved with [Corey J.] leaving Cumberland Mall without being escorted out in handcuffs.”
If you’re a cop who can’t civilly handle a 12-year-old then you’re not a cop.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.