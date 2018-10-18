Amandla Stenberg Explains The Meaning Behind Her Name…And It’s Perfect

Amandla Stenberg Hits Up Live With Kelly And Ryan, Talks The Hate U Give & More

Actress Amandla Stenberg stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk all about her latest film, The Hate U Give, the meaning behind her unique name, and more. For those who haven’t seen the movie, the incredibly talented 19-year-old shared a quick synopsis:

“It’s based on this incredible book, by Angie Thomas, about this girl named Star who is code-switching between two different environments—her neighborhood, which is Black and lower income, and the school that she goes to, which is White and privileged. She kind of has to confront who she is and if she’s willing to speak up once this tragic event happens. She is pulled over with her best friend in her neighborhood, by a White police officer, and the police officer thinks that he’s reaching for a gun, when he’s really reaching for a hairbrush—and he shoots him and kills him.” “It follows the trial as these different communities internalize what that means. Her safety is kind of compromised and she has to make the decision to stand up for her community.”

When asked by Ryan Seacrest, “What’s been the reaction from teenagers and young adults?” Amandla responds:

“Man, it’s been amazing. I mean, it’s been really emotional for sure…especially for Black girls who feel really represented by it and validated by it, which is exactly how I felt when I read the book. It’s amazing.”

Amandla also explained the meaning behind her strong, yet adorable, name:

“Amandla means ‘power’ in Xhosa and Zulu. It was a part of an anti-apartheid rallying cry in South Africa.”

As for whether or not being named “power” makes her feels any added pressure, the rising star’s response couldn’t have been better:

“I guess it’s like a prophecy. That’s the way I like to look at it.”

Watch that portion of the interview on the flip. The Hate U Give is in theaters now.