Mike Tyson Talks Mental Health And Breaks Down Remembering His Last Time Seeing Tupac [Video]

Mike Tyson Remembers The Last Time He Saw Tupac

It’s been 22 years since Tupac passed, but so many years later, Mike Tyson still finds the situation difficult to talk about.

On Wednesday, the former heavyweight champ sat down with Big Boy at Power 106 to talk about his new comedy show, mental health, and even his late friend Tupac. The conversation quickly turned somber when ‘Pac’s death was brought up, and even ended up bringing Iron Mike to tears.

Hear Mike’s words on Tupac, mental health, and more below.