Anderson .Paak Talks Opening For Beyoncé & Dr. Dre Producing His Album On ‘Hot Ones’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Credit: First We Feast (David Cabrera)

Anderson .Paak Battles Through Hot Sauce By Singing Ballads About It

The latest guest to stop by First We Feast’s series Hot Ones is none other than multi-talented musician and Oxnard-native Anderson .Paak.

He slid through to munch on some hot sauce-drenched vegan nuggets and also spent some time dishing on his experience opening up for Beyoncé, his obsession with Coldplay, and what it’s like having the legendary Dr. Dre producing his upcoming album, Oxnard.

Check out the entire episode below.

