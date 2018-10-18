SMH: 4-Year Old Kid Shot In The Stomach During Road Rage Incident
Kansas Toddler Shot In The Stomach During Road Rage Incident
A road rage incident in Wichita, Kansas has left a 4-year old boy critically injured after being shot in the stomach.
KWCH 12 News reports:
Cops arrived on the scene and found a blue Chevy Tahoe which had two bullet holes. Inside the SUV were a 23-year-old man, 25-year-old wife, his 26-year-old sister and six children under the age of ten. A four-year-old boy in the vehicle had been shot in the side and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say he remains stable.
Police have arrested 19-year-old Tylin Atkinson and 21-year-old Ramonyka Smith in connection with the shooting. According to reports, Atkinson got out of a silver Mustang and fired two shots at the Tahoe, striking the boy, then fled the scene.
Both Smith and Atkinson were booked into the Sedgwick Co. jail on counts of aggravated battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.