SMH: 4-Year Old Kid Shot In The Stomach During Road Rage Incident

Kansas Toddler Shot In The Stomach During Road Rage Incident

A road rage incident in Wichita, Kansas has left a 4-year old boy critically injured after being shot in the stomach.

KWCH 12 News reports:

Cops arrived on the scene and found a blue Chevy Tahoe which had two bullet holes. Inside the SUV were a 23-year-old man, 25-year-old wife, his 26-year-old sister and six children under the age of ten. A four-year-old boy in the vehicle had been shot in the side and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say he remains stable.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Tylin Atkinson and 21-year-old Ramonyka Smith in connection with the shooting. According to reports, Atkinson got out of a silver Mustang and fired two shots at the Tahoe, striking the boy, then fled the scene.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Wichita police arrest 19-year-old Tylin Atkinson and 21-year-old Ramonyka Smith in connection with a road-rage shooting that left a 4-year-old boy critically hurt. https://t.co/xeQRjCUNez #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/Swt7yCJ6y1 — KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) October 18, 2018

Both Smith and Atkinson were booked into the Sedgwick Co. jail on counts of aggravated battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.