Spicy Sangin’: Anderson .Paak Belts Out A Scoville-Scorching Song While Swallowing Sauces On “Hot Ones” [Video]

Anderson .Paak Appearance On Hot Ones

Anderson .Paak is preparing to release his long-awaited new album Oxnard on November 16 and in during his promo run he stopped by First We Feast’s foodie favorite internet show Hot Ones.

Now, if you’ve ever been to an Anderson .Paak live show then you know how good he is vocally while banging away on the drums. But belting out a song while downing some of the hottest sauces on the planet might even be more impressive than that.

Check it out.

That boy good.