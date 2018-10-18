A Lil Positivity: Restaurant Manager Drives 3 Hours To Deliver Pizza To A Cancer Patient

Manager Drives 3 Hours To Deliver Pizza To A Cancer Patient

Get ready for your allergies to start acting up with this one…

A restaurant manager went more than just the extra mile on Tuesday when drove for more than three hours straight to deliver two pizzas to a couple who couldn’t keep their reservation because they received some devastating news.

Julie and Rich Morgan have been going to Steve’s Pizza in Battle Creek, Michigan for 25 years.

“Rich frequently critiqued other pizza as ‘good but, it’s no Steve’s,’” Julie wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday, following the incident. The couple was planning a weekend getaway to Michigan, recently, for her 56th birthday to “see the leaves and the lakeshore,” but the priority was going for a meal at Steve’s, where they made a reservation.

“Instead, I took Rich to the ER where he landed in ICU for five days, and where we learned the news that his valiant cancer battle was coming to an end,” Julie wrote. “Rich is home under hospice care and we are enjoying every minute reminiscing and visiting with family and friends.”

Without telling the couple, Julie’s father contacted Steve’s Pizza and spoke to the manager to explain the situation, asking if they would send well-wishes. Instead the manager, Dalton Shaffer, went above and beyond and asked what kind of pizza the couple wanted, telling them he would make the three-hour drive to Indianapolis to deliver it for them.

“While Rich and I slept, at 2:30 AM, Dalton rolled into our driveway, left the car running and delivered two extra special pizzas to my waiting family,” Julie wrote. “He told them we were in his prayers, and offered to help in any way he could.”

Julie referred to the gesture as “an epic pizza delivery and the unbelievable kindness of a stranger.”

“My dad offered to put him up in a hotel, but he refused and immediately left for the return trip home because he had to work the next day. I am beyond overwhelmed and humbled. … Dalton brought our family so much joy — and the best pizza in the world — at a really difficult time.”