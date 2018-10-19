Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir’s Coupled Glo Up Just Won’t Stop And We Can’t Deal
Gucci And Keyshia Are Sexy As Hell
Boy, how things can change in the blink of an eye. Just a few years ago, Gucci Mane was a bloated unwell rapper who had no desire to take care of his body and Keyshia Ka’oir was your run of the mill IG model who had her Nicki Minaj starter kit come in the mail. Then they both transformed and turned their whole lives around. Now, Gucci is sporting a six pack, a curl kit and a million dollar smile. Keyshia has stepped up everything from the bundle work to the bawdy and they are legit one of the sexiest couples in show business.
We just know they…nevermind, let’s keep it PG.
Anyway, they’ve been out more and more lately putting their bodies on blast, showing us even more of their intimate sexier side and we approve these messages.
Take a look and salute a sexy married couple.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Anniversary my amazinggggg husband @laflare1017 !! Although we were already married, 10/17 is a very special day for us! Your love is so unique & we’ve grown so much together! U loved me with a love that was more than love! As we celebrate 8years together, we celebrate our milestones with so many memories! I Love u soooooooosooooo much my LIFE partner! MRS DAVIS❤️ #1017
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.