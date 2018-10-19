Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir’s Coupled Glo Up Just Won’t Stop And We Can’t Deal

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 13

View this post on Instagram

SiDung Pan it😝

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

Gucci And Keyshia Are Sexy As Hell

Boy, how things can change in the blink of an eye. Just a few years ago, Gucci Mane was a bloated unwell rapper who had no desire to take care of his body and Keyshia Ka’oir was your run of the mill IG model who had her Nicki Minaj starter kit come in the mail. Then they both transformed and turned their whole lives around. Now, Gucci is sporting a six pack, a curl kit and a million dollar smile. Keyshia has stepped up everything from the bundle work to the bawdy and they are legit one of the sexiest couples in show business.

We just know they…nevermind, let’s keep it PG.

Anyway, they’ve been out more and more lately putting their bodies on blast, showing us even more of their intimate sexier side and we approve these messages.

View this post on Instagram

Husband & Wife Tingz !!!!

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

Take a look and salute a sexy married couple.

View this post on Instagram

Be more of you & less of them♥️

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

View this post on Instagram

Mr & Mrs Davis !!! #2018BetHipHopAwards

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

View this post on Instagram

Eat it Up😋

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    We are ONE 😍

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Untouchable ……..

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Love wins😍

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Come, come to me 😍

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Me & @trinarockstarr with the classy twerk!!

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: Coupled Up, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.