WTF: Texas Woman Abandons 2-Year Old On Stranger’s Doorstep [Video]

Police are on the hunt for a Spring, Texas woman who was seen on camera ditching a 2-year-old boy on a stranger’s doorstep before getting into her car and speeding off.

ABC News reports:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer says the 2-year-old boy’s mother had asked a friend to drop off the child with the boy’s father in Spring because the mother was in the hospital. Spencer says the friend left the boy on the front step Wednesday night without waiting for anyone to open the door. Spencer says the boy’s father lives next door. The boy’s father told authorities he didn’t realize what had happened until a news crew showed him footage from the neighbor’s video doorbell Thursday morning.

Child Protective Services was called to the scene and took custody of the child — who has since been identified as Royal Prince Simmons — until he can be reunited with family.