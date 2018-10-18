Pure Comedy: Russell Westbrook’s Sneaky Snacking Inspired A Wave Of Great #NBATwitter Captions

Russell Westbrook Sparks Hilarious Tweets With Sneaky Eating

The opening of the NBA season brought us great joy and happiness. LeBron is a Laker, Melo is a Rocket, Boogie Bousins is a Warrior, Kyrie is back from injury, there was so much to be excited about.

What we DIDN’T anticipate is that the best moment of the entire opening night wouldn’t be a nuts-in-your-face dunk or a ankle-breaking dribble move, no, it was undoubtedly Russell Westbrook eating snacks on the bench in the shadiest way possible.

Russell Westbrook sneaking a snack on the bench is all I needed from tonight. pic.twitter.com/5AYEcGEN1l — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) October 17, 2018

Russy’s clandestine chewing lead the good folks on Twitter to help themselves to a myriad of hilarious meme captions.

When you didn’t eat before church and somebody in the congregation yells, TAKE YO TIME PASTOR: pic.twitter.com/DzcVbRyKTD — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 17, 2018

There’s plenty more where that came from, flip the page for more laughs!