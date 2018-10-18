New Music: Neisha Neshae – Poppin’ On The Internet (Feat. Rocky Badd)

Neisha Neshae – Poppin’ on the Internet (Feat. Rocky Badd)

Are you feeling this record? Neisha Neshae drops off a new record and visual “Poppin on the Internet” featuring fellow music baddie Rocky Badd. In this tune, the ladies vent about people who front for the Instagram streets.

On December 6th, catch Neisha opening up for Juice WRLD at Eastern Michigan University’s Convocation Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday at EMUTIX.COM.