BOSSIP Premiere: R&B Stunna Brie Drops Visuals For New Single “CASH” [VIDEO]

‘Step Sisters’ Actress Ashlee “Brie” Gillum Launches New Single/Video

Artist, songwriter and actress Brie just dropped the visuals for her new single “CASH.” Check out the new video below:

We first encountered this stunner earlier this year when she made her acting debut as Cheryl in the Netflix Original movie “Step Sisters,” alongside Naturi Naughton and Megalyn Echigunwoke.

Hailing from Detroit, Brie relocated to ATL in her college years to chase her dreams of performing arts. Trained in classical and modern dance, singing and acting, Brie is a modern-day triple threat.

Follow her on social media @brietunes.