How Sweet: Keyshia Cole And Her Nephew-Faced Boyfriend Niko Hale Take A Libra Birthday Baecation

Keyshia Cole And Niko Hale Baecation For Thier Libra Birthdays

Keyshia Cole is living her besssstt liiiife…with loyal young thing Niko Hale right by her side. The October born couple just took a romantic birthday baecation in The Bahamas to celebrate both of their birthdays. We did a quick search and found that the love of Keyshia’s life was born on October 17, 1995, Keyshia on October 15, 1981 — so their birthdays are really close.

Who knew two Libras would get along THIS well?

On their getaway, there were beautiful beaches, views, and exotic animals, like this cute little pig to keep them smiling.

Keyshia wrote a sweet message to Niko about their birthday celebration and even gave him a shout out for holding her down with inspiration as he worked on his own music.

Happy BDay to My libra, I appreciate you, I love you, and thankful for your presence, Sooo So happy we were able to spend our BDays TOGETHER, You’ve also been inspiring me, to not give up on my music, in times of being discouraged, Your work ethic has been impeccable! Soo I gotta show Your new project, that you released TODAY, Some love!!!! Keep grinding Maaaa Doooooo!!!! It gets better!!! #ONMYOWN EP OUT NOW., By @nikokhale You guys check it out and let me kno what u think!?

Hit the flip for more of Keyshia and her boo Niko Hale soaking up the Libra sun.