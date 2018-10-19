Rihanna Reportedly Turned Down The Super Bowl Half Time Show Because She Stands With Colin Kapernick

Rihanna Turns Down NFL Offer For Superbowl Halftime Show

Rih Rih told the NFL they could keep their lil Super Bowl halftime show and give it to Maroon 5 or whoever else because she stands with Kap.

A source tells US Weekly that the league and the network were really gunning for the songstress to bless the Mercedes Benz stadium during halftime…but as long as the NFL is treating its Black players like they don’t have the right to freely make a peaceful statement, she isn’t here for it.

“The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” the insider reveals. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

WELP. As you’ve probably heard, Cardi B is in serious talks to take over a portion of the halftime performance, performing not only her feature with Maroon 5 but a few of her own #1 hits.

Gotta applaud Rih for standing up for what she believes in, rather than chasing a check!

Dave M. Benett/WireImage/Taylor Hill/WireImage