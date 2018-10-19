Get To Know SNL’s New Melaniny Snackariffic Castmember Ego Nwodim As She Answers 44 Questions For Season 44 [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
There’s a new Black kid on the block at SNL, and she’s a gorgeous shawty snack from the Baltimore area. 30-year-old Ego Nwodim seems poised to make her mark on the long-running sketch comedy show. If you’ve been tuning into SNL this season, you probably remember her most from her “Thirsty Cops” sketch.
Looking forward to seeing more of Ego?
Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.