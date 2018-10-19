Not Just Porsha! Guess Which #RHOA Star Wants A Peachy Pregnancy Next

For the RHOA fans…

Kandi Burruss Reveals She’s Trying To Get Pregnant

Porsha Williams isn’t the only RHOA star with a baby on her mind. Kandi Burruss is revealing that she’s hoping to be the next RHOA star to get pregnant.

Kandi recently spoke with ESSENCE and confirmed that at 42 she’s trying to have another baby with husband Todd Tucker.

According to the mom of two, however, it’s just not as easy as she hoped it’d be.

“We’re definitely trying to figure out ways to grow our family,” she revealed. “I know a lot of people thought that meant that I was pregnant. But I’m not pregnant. Let’s be clear. I saw that floating around the internet. Unfortunately, it’s not happening. So obviously we’re just going to be talking about what that means for our family.”

Kandi will share her struggle with fertility on the upcoming season 11 of Real Housewives and is luckily in good spirits. She joked with ESSENCE that she would’ve gotten off of birth control sooner if she knew that it’d be this difficult to conceive.

“You know how we all just think it’s easy? You’re going to get pregnant whenever you feel like it?” she asked rhetorically, laughing. “For years and years, I was on birth control [and I] didn’t even know that I didn’t need it any more.”

Kandi also shared some encouraging words with other women struggling to conceive; “Don’t feel like less of a woman.”

Aww Kandi! We could def see Riley and little Ace becoming big siblings, watching her balance a new baby and her multiple businesses would be great for the show.

Hit the flip for a video of Kandi openly discussing her fertility issues.