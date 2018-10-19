Cheating Husbands, Kids Getting Active, Twerking Mamas And More! Watch The SuperTrailer For “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” [VIDEO]

VH1 Releases A Super Trailer For “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle”

We’ve already told you all about T.I. being Letoya Luckett’s first boyfriend, Toya being none too pleased about Reginae dating a 27-year-old rapper with four kids and T.I. being accused of cheating on Tiny — but now the super trailer for VH1’s “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” brings it all together — with so much more.

We didn’t know what to expect from this show but it looks JUICY! And we already know our favorite is probably going to be Monica’s lil sassy daughter Laila. Did you see the way she called her mama out for her neck tattoo? Gotta love it! Not sure if we’re ready for King to be having sex though! Tiny we feel you on that one. Ooooh and did you see Reginae and Zonnique getting into it? SKRESSFUL! So much to cover with these four very different families coming together with all their issues, but this definitely seems like the kind of show VH1 needs to balance out all the drama on “Love & Hip Hop.”

We’re especially excited to see Letoya and her hubby handling the pressures of new marriage and impending parenthood at the same time. Oh and to see Toya and her new boo raising baby Reign. Let’s not forget the excitement of Tiny and T.I. reconciling. Everybody talks about Beyoncé and Jay Z BUT the Harrises marriage is one for the hall of fame of hip-hop love stories. We all know how much they’ve been through together and apart — and now that Tip is addressing his scandalousness in song, we’re hoping he’ll be open on the show too!

The new series will premiere on Monday, October 22nd at 9PM ET/PT featuring Tip “T.I.” Harris, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Monica Brown, Antonia “Toya” Wright, Letoya Luckett, Zonnique Pullins and Reginae Carter. Will you be watching???