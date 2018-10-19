Bangers: Jasmine Sanders Steps Out For The First Time Since Terrence J’s McClaren Mashup

Jasmine Sanders, Bella Hadid, Jocelyn Chew, Jordyn Woods And Jasmine Tookes Attend True Religion Denim Party

Jasmine Sanders is back on the scene after taking a hiatus from the spotlight because of media attention on her after her boyfriend Terrence J was involved in an accident demolishing his McClaren last week. Reps for the model said she was not in the car at the time and she posted to Instagram denying involvement as well. The blonde stunner stepped out for a True Religion denim event in West Hollywood.

She had a driver for the event. Other guests seen on the scene include supermodels Bella Hadid and Jasmine Tookes, curve model Jordyn Woods and Diddy’s rumored new boo Jocelyn Chew. Hit the flip for more photos.