Bangers: Jasmine Sanders Steps Out For The First Time Since Terrence J’s McClaren Mashup
Jasmine Sanders, Bella Hadid, Jocelyn Chew, Jordyn Woods And Jasmine Tookes Attend True Religion Denim Party
Jasmine Sanders is back on the scene after taking a hiatus from the spotlight because of media attention on her after her boyfriend Terrence J was involved in an accident demolishing his McClaren last week. Reps for the model said she was not in the car at the time and she posted to Instagram denying involvement as well. The blonde stunner stepped out for a True Religion denim event in West Hollywood.
She had a driver for the event. Other guests seen on the scene include supermodels Bella Hadid and Jasmine Tookes, curve model Jordyn Woods and Diddy’s rumored new boo Jocelyn Chew. Hit the flip for more photos.
Curve model and BFF to Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods brought her momager Elizabeth to the event.
This denim jumpsuit kinda makes slimmy trimmy model Bella Hadid look curvy right?
Jasmine Tookes is always gorgeous
This is the woman who Diddy’s been kicking it with as of late, although he’s said to be “single”. Do you think she’s a serious contender for his heart?
Check out more photos from the event below
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.