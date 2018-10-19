Jigsaw Is Shaking: The Sinister “Escape Room” Trailer Takes Deadly Puzzles To Another Level
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5
❯
❮
New Escape Room Trailer
This trailer feels like deja vu (if you’ve seen the Saw movies) with a deliciously sinister twist that includes Jay Ellis and a diverse cast trapped in a next-level Horror-thriller that looks pretty cool.
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Escape Room on the flip.
Escape Room hits theaters January 4, 2019
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.