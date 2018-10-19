This Succulent Snack Pack Of AKA Baes Is Sizzling The Internet
Hottest AKA Baes On The Internet
Everyone’s buzzing over a screen-sizzling video of queenly Alpha Kappa Alpha baes strolling at an event in a visually delicious moment that nudged us to find the lovely ladies of Sigma Theta (University of Alabama chapter) and feature them on this fine FINE Friday.
View this post on Instagram
This year has been filled with so many learning experiences & memories I will cherish for the rest of my life! Here’s to many more years of sisterhood & service. Happy first AKAversary to me & my girLS! #RENOWNRELOADED #OurFirstAKAversary 💗💚💗💚 #AndALifetimeToGo #TSOnONE #Shook #NotSorryForTheFlood
Hit the flip to bask in the Sigma Theta deliciousness melting the internet.
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
Meet the 2018 Homecoming Step Team. In order: Jayla, Jamie, Hillary, Erin, Alexis, Amanda, Christian, & Sunshine. These ladies put their all into making this performance come to life and chapter is extremely proud of the sacrifices they've made and their constant push against adversity. We would also like to highlight the dedication of their team managers, Fallon, Emry, & Niya, for their undivided dedication, patience, creativity, and expertise. They would not have been able to pull it off without the help of KeeKee, Jayla Anber, Alison, Tameron, DB, Antoinette, and Kiara! Also s/o to our alumna for the outpour of support. They are truly thankful to have alumna that provided them with so much further guidance and love 💗
View this post on Instagram
