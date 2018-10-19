This Succulent Snack Pack Of AKA Baes Is Sizzling The Internet

Everyone’s buzzing over a screen-sizzling video of queenly Alpha Kappa Alpha baes strolling at an event in a visually delicious moment that nudged us to find the lovely ladies of Sigma Theta (University of Alabama chapter) and feature them on this fine FINE Friday.

Hit the flip to bask in the Sigma Theta deliciousness melting the internet.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Homecoming ☺️

A post shared by keekee 🗝 (@ihavethe_kee) on

View this post on Instagram

the vibe and the wave🌺

A post shared by Rachel R. (@rachellmariee_) on

View this post on Instagram

vegas.

A post shared by Rachel Bell , B.A, M.S. (@ohrala) on

View this post on Instagram

Too late for all that lovey dovey 🥀…

A post shared by L i α . ✨ (@cataliaaaaa) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A-Day tings w my seestersss💗

    A post shared by keekee 🗝 (@ihavethe_kee) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Homecoming Step Show 2018 📸: @1217_mike

    A post shared by Theta Sigma (@thetasigma_1974) on

