Brooklyn Nets Star D’Angelo Russell Breaks Down The 10 Essentials He Can’t Live Without [Video]

D’Angelo Russell Breaks Down His Everyday Essentials With GQ

D’Angelo Russell, point guard for The Brooklyn Nets, has 10 everyday essentials that he just can’t live without–and lucky for us, the baller sat down with the people over at GQ to break down exactly what those items are.

From his favorite hoodie, to a pair of sunglasses, to some playing cards he shows us a magic trick with, peep the video below to see all of the items D’Angelo carries with him every single day.