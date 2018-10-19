Swipe Left: Cops Search For Armed Man Who Robbed Bronx Woman He Met Online For A Date

Woman Robbed By Man She Met Off Dating Site, Criminal Still At Large

Today it’s more important than EVER to be careful who you meet up with in person after meeting online. It’s a hard lesson one Bronx woman has learned. A “criminal Casanova” robbed his date after they met on an online dating site, police said Thursday.

According to New York Daily News, the 40-year-old victim met her date using Badoo.com, and when the two returned to her home near Brook Ave. and E 167th St. in Morrisania at about 4 a.m. Sept. 30, he flashed what looked like a gun, cops said.

Reportedly, the unnamed suspect took her phone and gold chain, then ran off. She wasn’t injured during the robbery, cops said, thank goodness!

Police on Thursday released photos and video of the suspect, who’s described as a Hispanic man in his mid-thirties, about 5-foot-6 with a dark complexion and a muscular build. He wore a white t-shirt and dark pants. You can check out the photos here.

Cops are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.