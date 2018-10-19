Kush Chronic-les: Peep The Trichome-Trafficking Trailer For The Netflix New Spinoff ‘Narcos: Mexico’ [Video]

Netflix ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Official Trailer

For those of you who were worried that your favorite drug-dealing series was over since Pablo Escboar took his final bandwidth breath, fret not, Netflix got you.

The new season of Narcos: Mexico is set to hit the streaming service on November 16 and the new trailer appears to be just as good as previous seasons, but the focus has shifted from cocaine to kush.

What say you? Will you be tuned in?